This year's Texas Southern versus Prairie View A&M matchup was arguably the most anticipated HBCU game of the weekend. The Labor Day Classic is already a huge event, often turning into an amazing game between two heated rivals. But this year, the off-the-field drama made the game even more personal and intriguing to watch.

The Labor Day Classic marked Tremaine Jackson's first game as head coach of the Panthers, and it was particularly significant because he was coaching against his alma mater. Jackson played for the Tigers during the 2002 and 2003 seasons before transferring to the University of Louisiana Monroe.

The matchup gained even more attention following comments by Chris Dishman about the Labor Day Classic that bordered on the line between competitive and disrespectful. The back-and-forth exchange continued throughout the week, even culminating in remarks made at a Labor Day Classic banquet.

As a result, the HBCU community had its eyes on the Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern game, and it did not disappoint. The game, broadcast on SWAC TV as a major contest, lived up to the hype. The crowd was engaged, and both teams clearly wanted to win. It was obvious that this was truly a coaching chess match between Chris Dishman and his staff and Tremaine Jackson and his staff. The game ultimately came down to the fourth quarter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Texas Southern held a 21-16 lead. Neither team managed to score during the third quarter, but a strong defensive play by Prairie View A&M resulted in a safety, giving them a 16-14 advantage. However, a 15-yard touchdown pass from KJ Cooper to Roriyon Richardson pushed Texas Southern ahead, reclaiming the lead at 21-16.

The final moments of the game is truly what legends are made. Starting at their own 16-yard line, Prairie View A&M quarterback Cameron Peters orchestrated a masterful drive, highlighted by a 30-yard completion to Jeremiah Ratliff and a 22-yard pass to Chase Bingmon, moving the Panthers deep into Texas Southern territory. With just seconds remaining, Peters faced a critical situation.

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M WINS THE LABOR DAY CLASSIC ON A WALK-OFF TOUCHDOWN!!! 🟣🟡 Cameron Peters ➡️ Rodney Ojo FTW!#SCTOP10 @pvamufb_ 📺: SWAC TV | @theswac pic.twitter.com/4wAvVetNWu — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) August 31, 2025

Both teams traded pass interferences, putting Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern's 17 yard line. Peters threw an incomplete pass but two seconds were left on the game clock. Then amazing happened. Peters connected with Rodney Ojo on a game-winning touchdown pass as time expired, sealing the 22-21 victory for the Panthers.

Cameron Peters was the star of the game for Prairie View A&M. He finished with a QBR of 126.5, completing 22 of 38 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In addition to his passing prowess, Peters was effective on the ground, rushing nine times for 43 yards. HE added to an interesting tale of hte tape between the two teams.

While the game was neck-and-neck, Prairie View A&M enjoyed a more diverse offensive attack with 295 passing yards and 130 rushing yards. They dominated the time of possession 38:10 to 21:50. However, they won despite having 15 penalties called against them for 159 yards, a facet of the game that Jackson and his staff will more than certainly look to improve heading into next week.

With the win, Jackson secured his first victory as Prairie View A&M's coach, along with bragging rights and proof that his brand of football can succeed at the FCS level. Meanwhile, Texas Southern will need to regroup as they work to build a team capable of competing with the top contenders in the SWAC for a championship and a possible appearance in the Celebration Bowl.

Prairie View A&M is set to play UT Rio Grande on September 6th, while Texas Southern will face off against California.