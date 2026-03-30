After making a big move during the free agency period, the Denver Broncos have draft options. But are they willing to stay put in their current spot? General manager George Paton left the door open for an NFL Draft trade-up by the Broncos.

Currently, the Broncos have to wait until pick No. 62 to add to their squad. They are without picks in the first and third rounds. Later, they have two fourth-round picks, one in the fifth, and three in Round 7.

If they’re going to get a game-changer, they may need to trade up. And that’s what Paton thinks they could do, according to a post on X by Zac Stevens.

“George Paton on not having a first-round pick: ‘It doesn’t mean we won’t trade up at some point’ ”

What will the Broncos’ draft strategy be?

One thing that hurts the likelihood of a Broncos trade is draft capital. With just one pick available in the first three rounds, they don’t have a lot to offer to move. Unless they’re willing to dip into the 2027 draft, but that one is supposed to be loaded.

The reason the Broncos don’t have draft power is the trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Broncos got a fourth-round pick, but traded their first-round pick (No. 30), a third-round pick (No. 94), and a fourth-round pick (No. 130).

Paton said the Broncos needed another offensive playmaker, according to denverbroncos.com.

“Yeah, just a more explosive element,” Paton said. “We were looking for something unique to come up, and that was unique to get a guy like him to fit [and] complement already a really strong group.

“You turn on the tape, and he's one of the more explosive players in the NFL, yet he's an elite route runner. Really good after the catch. He's a matchup problem. He can play all over. So, really excited about him.”

So that’s the big move. And it will be tough for the Broncos to get another top-notch player by trading back into the first round, or very far up in Round 2.