On Saturday, Bethune-Cookman pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season as they beat Southern University 45-14. While Southern University has struggled immensely this season, many didn't have a blowout win for the Wildcasts on the cards. But, Bethune-Cookman has put together several high-scoring games over the past few weeks that have showcased the improvements that they've made over the past couple of seasons.

But the biggest story is Southern's tough season. After winning the SWAC West championship last season, they made very interesting recruiting moves, such as securing the talents of former LSU running back Trey Holly, who promised they'd be once again amongst the best teams in the conference. They've faced significant struggles on offense, ranking last in the conference in scoring, averaging 14 points per game, and second-to-last in passing offense, as they average 140 pass yards per game.

I asked Terrence Graves if he felt like #Southern was prepared to play before getting blown out by Bethune-Cookman… Quick reminder: This game was fresh off a bye week. pic.twitter.com/ppaOoez2WI — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 12, 2025

But, per Terrence Graves, his team was prepared to play on last weekend. In a press availability captured by Kevin Batiste, Graves detailed the extensive practices that the team was a part of prior to their matchup against Bethune-Cookman.

“Those guys were ready to go. We had great practices. These guys knew what was going on…at some point you just gotta…go out there and execute and make the plays that you're supposed to make. You know, guys wide open and drop balls. That's, that's just pressing trying to make plays. And, I thought that we still…we fought…we continue to fight. And so, I was glad to see those guys continue to fight, but. It's just one of those things.”

Southern gave up 498 yards of total offense in the game after finishing the first quarter tied 7-7. They were eventually outscored 38-7 for the rest of the game, only finishing the game with 65 yards rushing. Southern University looks to recalibrate as it plays Prairie View A&M University on Saturday.