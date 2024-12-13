The CIAA is suspending Saint Augustine's University's HBCU athletic conference membership indefinitely due to their recent financial and operational struggles. The decision was rendered during the conference's annual fall Board of Directors meeting on December 3-4 in Richmond, Virginia, and was confirmed in a statement.

“The Board approved the indefinite suspension of Saint Augustine’s University, noting the ability for the board to lift the suspension at such time the university proves readiness to fulfill and maintain a holistic NCAA Division II athletics program, in accordance with NCAA and CIAA bylaws. St. Augustine’s University was previously suspended from conference participation for the 2024-25 academic year.”

Saint Augustine's University is addressing financial issues tied to its accreditation. In February, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission's Board of Trustees voted to strip Saint Augustine's accreditation. However, the university appealed the decision and remains accredited during its process.

The appeal, set for February 2025, allows the HBCU to present evidence of financial stability, including a $70 million partnership with 50 Plus 1 Sports and governance reforms.

“This decision is an opportunity to show SAU is stronger and more resilient,” Dr. Burgess said.

Saint Augustine's already suspended the football program for the Fall 2024 season, coinciding with the institution's efforts to reorganize operations amidst financial challenges.

The football program faced difficulties last year following the departure of coach Howard Feggins in the fall. While Saint Augustine's claimed Feggins resigned, CBS17 reported that he was dismissed for playing an ineligible athlete during the September 16th game against Virginia State. The unnamed player participated in three plays during the Falcons' 55-12 loss.

Feggins filed a lawsuit against Saint Augustine's, claiming he was unlawfully fired and had issues with how he was made to manage the team. He also fought back against the allegation that his departure was due to playing ineligible players.

“It was a lapse on my part when we played Virginia Union, Kam Page, a student-athlete wore the jersey of a player who was no longer on the team and participated. He played three snaps on kickoff return,” said Feggins, who acknowledged he was aware that Page was not eligible. The second player is Nyron Campbell-Adams, who according to Feggins, the school claimed played in five games…For this type of violation, it's very rare you would find someone let go, terminated immediately.”