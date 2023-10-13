Saint Augustine's University has fired head football coach Howard Feggins after an unsuccessful tenure at the helm of the Falcons. The team have had a dismal season, falling to 0-6 heading into week 7 after a dismal 7-0 loss to defending CIAA Champion Fayetteville State during their homecoming. Defensive Coordinator Stephen Tate has been promoted to interim head coach following Feggin's departure, per a release by the school obtained by HBCU Gameday. The release also states that Feggins stepped down

Although Saint Augustine's announced that Feggins stepped down from the position, local Raleigh news affiliate CBS17 reports that Feggins was let go from his position from playing an eligible player in the game against Virgina State on September 16th. The ineligible player, who hasn't been identified, played three snaps against the Trojans in the Falcons 55-12 loss to the team.

Also of note, Saint Augustine's recently hired former NFL All-Pro Antonio Cromartie as a defensive analyst. Cromartie's association with the program will surely cause several conversations about him taking over as the coach of the program, especially in an HBCU environment that saw now-Colorado coach Deion Sanders rise to promincne and also sees Eddie George fielding a successful team at Tennessee State this season.

Cromartie worked at Texas A&M as a graduate assistant under Jimbo Fisher in the 2021 & 2022 seasons. Cromartie brings defensive bonafies to a team that has found themselves incapable to stop teams from piling up points against them in the CIAA.

Saint Augustine's, under Stephen Tate's leadership, will take the field against a winning Johnson C. Smith Univeristy on Saturday at 1 PM EST.