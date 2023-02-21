For former New York Yankees infielder Willie Randolph, Aaron Judge is a perfect choice as the team’s captain. Judge was named captain of the Yankees last December, shortly after he decided to stay in the Bronx for several years to come.

Randolph is one of the many admirers of Aaron Judge and he always knew that the slugger’s qualities warrant a stint as a Yankees captain. His belief was further reinforced by how Judge carry himself amid the struggles at the plate in the 2022 MLB playoffs (via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic).

“He didn’t sulk,” Randolph said. “He didn’t bitch and moan and feel sorry for himself. It’s important how you respond to that. Some cats would have went, ‘I’m out of here.’ The fact that he looked them in their eyes and said, ‘OK, I heard you, I’m going to come back and I’m going to be better than that’ — that’s part of being a leader.”

After an unforgettable 2022 regular season, Aaron Judge cooled off in the last postseason. In nine games in the playoffs, Judge hit just .139 with two home runs and three RBI. The Yankees made it to the American League Championship Series, but with their cold bats, they were swept by the Houston Astros in four games. In that series, Judge went just 1-for-16 with just a walk while also getting struck out four times.

That atrocious performance in the playoffs was never going to be an issue for the Yankees in their quest to retain Aaron Judge, which they did in the offseason by signing him to a nine-year deal worth $360 million.