By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans have found themselves stuck in the mud, with the team picking up two losses in a row now. Coinciding with that losing skid is the ongoing struggles of star running back Derrick Henry, who hasn’t played up to his lofty standards of late.

After a five-game stretch in which he rushed for at least 102 yards per, the Titans backfield bulldozer has failed to record more than 87 rushing yards in a game for three games running. In four games since, Henry has failed to rush for more than 87 rushing yards in any one of those outings. After averaging for only 2.2 yards on 17 carries in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home, Henry coughed up just 30 on 11 carries for 2.7 yards per average in last Sunday’s 35-10 loss on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says the onus is both on the team and on Henry himself to help get the tailback out of this slump, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.

“We have to find ways to create space for Derrick,” Vrabel said. “The X plays are coming with him at the second level. But there’s gotta be some space. Other times he has to help us find that space.”

Henry is currently averaging just 4.2 yards per carry in the 2022 NFL regular season, which is currently tied for the lowest in his career, thus far.

Still, Henry remains one of the most unstoppable singular football forces, and he could see the end of his struggles this coming Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.