There was a good reason why there wasn't a Friends reunion.

There were several reunions at the 75th Emmy Awards, including The Sopranos, Cheers, and Martin—however, one that wasn’t there — Friends.

An Emmy producer opened up on why there was no Friends reunion post-Matthew Perry’s death, PEOPLE reports.

It all boils down to it being too soon since Perry passed away last October at age 54. That said, a Friends reunion was discussed. Ultimately, though, it wasn’t going to work for the broadcast.

Jesse Collins, an executive producer of the 2023 Emmy Awards, said, “We had talked about it early on. But I can imagine, from their side, they’re mourning someone who was still very close to them. I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon.”

Though there was no reunion of the popular comedy, there was an In Memoriam tribute to Perry.

His unexpected loss took a toll on the cast and the public.

The Friends cast released a joint statement after his passing, saying, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

We’ll see as time goes on if someday a Friends reunion takes place at the Emmys or elsewhere. For now though, yeah, it’s too soon.