The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast tonight. And here's how to watch them.

According to the official website, if you want to tune into the three-hour live telecast, it airs at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you want to stream the show, you can do so through streaming services that include Fox, such as Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

It will be available on Hulu on Tuesday if you can't catch it live.

What to expect at the 75th Emmy Awards

Host Anthony Anderson will provide the entertainment from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

You can expect a few surprises in the broadcast, like reunions and recreations. Shows like The Sopranos, Cheers, and Martin are in the lineup for the honors, AP reports.

It's a celebration of 75 years of television. According to Variety, Rouzan-Clay, an executive producer, said of the reunions, “I think they'll be talking about the ones that they may see on the screen. Those are going to be a big talking point, a big water cooler moment, if you will…It was a grand task to figure out how to celebrate 75 years of television. If we can bring some nostalgia to that stage, then I think that we've done a good deed.”

As for nominations, there are some goodies to watch.

Succession has 27 nominations, while The Last of Us has 24. The White Lotus lands 23 nominations. All shows are part of HBO's lineup.

The supporting actress category has The White Lotus leading the pack with five nominees. They include supporting actresses Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

The comedy category has The Bear with 13 nominations, and Ted Lasso has 21 overall nominations due to its final season.

Before tonight's broadcast, about 100 TV awards were dished out last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies.

Be sure to see who wins tonight during the 75th Emmy Awards.