The Miami Heat are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Heat are coming off a game Sunday with the Detroit Pistons where Bam Adebayo hit a three at the buzzer to win. Miami has beaten the 76ers in both games this season, though. In those games, Bam Adebayo with 24.5 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. Tyler Herro is scoring 22.5 points per game while Jaime Jaquez Jr is at 21.5. Jimmy Butler has not played in either game against the 76ers, though. Tyler Herro will be absent from this game, and Butler could miss another game against the 76ers.
The 76ers are 37-30 this season, and they are coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets. In their two games against Cleveland, the 76ers are led by Tyrese Maxey and his 21.0 points per game. However, Tobias Harris dropped 27 points in his one game against the Heat while Buddy Hield put up 22 points in his lone game for the 76ers against the Heat. As a team, the 76ers are scoring 108.5 points per game. Harris is questionable for this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Heat-76ers Odds
Miami Heat: +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +114
Philadelphia 76ers: -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -134
Over: 211 (-110)
Under: 211 (-110)
How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Heat are a very good defensive team. They have allowed the fifth-fewest points per game, third-fewest field goals attempted per game, and ninth-lowest three-point percentage. The Heat do a great job slowing down the pace, and making their opponents earn every shot. In fact, the Heat have allowed just 108.0 points per game in the month of March. They should be able to keep this up in this game.
Miami is 32-18 when they allow less than 115 points this season. They are 24-11 when allowing less than 110. The Heat should have no trouble keeping the 76ers under 115 points, and it would not be surprising to see them score under 110 points. If Miami continues their good defense, they are covering this spread.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers have really struggled against the Heat this season. However, there is a chance for them to turn it around in this game. Philadelphia needs to play solid defense if they want any chance, though. In the two games, the 76ers have allowed 114.0 points per game. When the Heat score less than 115 points this season, they are 15-26. If Miami is not on offensively, they are not going to win the game, so the 76ers just have to lock in on defense. If they can do that, this spread can be covered by them.
Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick
Both teams could be a bit short-handed, but I would not worry too much about the Heat. Miami has played well against the 76ers this season, and Philadelphia does not have Joel Embiid. The Heat should be able to take advantage of this, and play very well defensively. I am going to take the Heat to win this game on the road straight up.
Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat ML (+114)