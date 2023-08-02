After playing four seasons with the famed UCLA men's basketball program, the common basketball fan may be familiar with Miami Heat rookie wing Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s game.

However, if they're not? The California native is sure to make waves in 2023-24.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Jaquez is an aggressive and unpredictable on-ball playmaker whose confidence enhances his impact on the basketball court because he's often sharp, and even when he's not sharp he's still decisive. Heat fans specifically would get their first taste of what Jaquez can bring at the start of 2023 NBA Summer League in the California Classic.

Dropping 22 points in his debut while dazzling his home state fans, Jaquez might have even been a little more assertive as a scorer than usual. Nonetheless, with his steady development and an increased responsibilities leading to averages of 17.8 points per game in his senior season, his combination of footwork, shooting touch and craftiness should translate against a higher level of competition.

To that point, JJJ could get every opportunity to prove himself by the end of the season.

In the offseason, the Heat either lost or removed multiple players that were key parts of their backcourt rotation at some point or another in guard Gabe Vincent (signed with the Los Angeles Lakers), guard Vincent Oladipo (traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder) and wing Max Strus (signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers).

Furthermore, though Miami is the presumptive favorite to land Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard after he requested a trade, it would come at the expense of at least one more key more perimeter player in Tyler Herro. That's not to say Kyle Lowry, a veteran that may be on the precipice of serious decline, wouldn't be included in a trade package for Lillard himself.

Can he start from Day 1?

With the number of players that the Miami Heat lost from their perimeter rotation from last year — not to mention the stalemate that they've reached with the Portland Trail Blazers in regard to a Damian Lillard trade — Jaime Jaquez Jr. appears to be in prime position to land a spot in the regular season rotation with the Heat in as a rookie.

Of course, nothing with be given to him. The Heat have a tough and competitive culture that will require JJJ to prove that he deserves every minute he plays, regardless of injuries, trades or any other circumstance. To that point, expect veterans like wing Josh Richardson and forward Caleb Martin to battle hard for their playing time in training camp and beyond.

However, Jaquez is a purer — more versatile — scorer than either Richardson or Martin, giving him the opportunity to not just carve out steady minutes in the Heat's rotation but a more important role than them. For a team that struggled to generate consistent on-ball offense outside of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo during the 2023 NBA Playoffs because they lacked for shot-creators, even the return of Tyler Herro or arrival of Lillard can't erase all their concerns.

Especially if the Heat find themselves being visited by the injury bug again next season; an issue that reared its ugly head throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jaquez could also find himself in the starting lineup, especially if the Heat complete their trade for Lillard and Herro finds himself in Portland or elsewhere. His consistency from 3 might be what swings it all for him, be it in his favor or a teammate's, but if Jaquez gets the minutes and the role he could make a surprising run for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

Steep competition?

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s competition could be steep, as San Antonio Spurs power forward Victor Wembanyama could start from Day 1 and put up the numbers to boot due to his affinity for 3-point shots.

However, that might be where the buck stops, and even Wembanyama might find himself behind Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell as offensive options with where they each are in their development.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller — the No. 3 pick — could also find himself making a solid impact, though the presence of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward puts a damper on his potential impact. Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson — the No. 2 pick — will only definitively be behind veteran forward Jerami Grant in the pecking order next season depending on how the Damian Lillard trade shapes out.

However, from Tyler Herro (if he should land in Portland) to Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, he'll have to do plenty of sharing too.

Jaquez, playing with three volume scorers himself in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Herro or Lillard, won't have the lion's share of shot attempts with the Heat by any means. Nonetheless, he could have just as much of a chance to make an impact as anyone.

Given his two-way upside he could have an impact that's unexpectedly high. High enough to win the Rookie of the Year award in a race that would be the most surprising since former 36th overall pick Malcolm Brogdon won the award in 2017.