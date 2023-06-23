Few people believed that the Miami Heat could survive the Eastern Conference and enjoy one of the most improbable runs to the NBA Finals in history. And few believe they can do it again next season.

Although Tyler Herro will be back on the court by then, there are plenty of roadblocks this perpetually adversity-ridden franchise must again navigate. Role players like Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson may struggle to maintain the same level of play they exhibited at different times in the postseason. Jimmy Butler will be another year older as well, and one has to wonder how much 37-year-old Kyle Lowry has left to give.

When in doubt, though, trust in The Godfather. Whether you love him or hate him, Heat president Pat Riley is one of the most important basketball figures of all-time. He elevates every franchise he leads and is a master of changing course and moving around potholes that could derail other franchises. A main part of Miami's renown adjustment approach entails finding hidden gems in the NBA Draft.

Both Bam Adebayo and Herro were on everybody's radar given their Kentucky pedigree, but many teams overlooked the high-upside that was staring the Heat right in the face. They grabbed another big name this year in UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr., but one who does not come with a high ceiling.

That's right, once again the organization has positioned itself perfectly to shock and enrage the NBA world with another overlooked talent who fits its system and culture almost unreasonably well.

Since I am not doing a good job of hiding my feelings about this selection, let's get right into our NBA Draft grade for the Heat's No. 18 pick.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Miami is a master at finding the unsung players no one wants or knows how to effectively use. Udonis Haslem jump-started a proud tradition that has made South Beach Undrafted Central in the NBA. Duncan Robinson was one such undesirable who later signed a five-year $90 million contract. Jaime Jaquez does not fit that bill, but he still comes with some of the standard turn-offs that prevent a prominent college basketball player from becoming an NBA Lottery selection.

The 2022 Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year is a ripe old 22 and lacks a consistent 3-point shot. He tumbles out of the top 10 immediately right there. Having a strong big-man game in a 6-foot-6 frame makes Jaquez a strong candidate for the classic “great in college but is merely a role player in the NBA” trope that is currently sticking to Frank Kaminsky and Luka Garza, with Zach Edey possibly giving them company next year. There is a distinction, though.

Jaquez is a potential winning role player at the professional level, a piece who can fit a championship puzzle. With two unsuccessful NBA Finals appearances in the last three years, the Heat are looking for an X factor to bring them over the top before the window, or more aptly Father Time, abruptly closes shut on this group. Many envision that player being another scorer who can carry some of the burden for Jimmy Butler. But this team can remain the Beast in the East by just doubling-down on their patented “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts” mantra that has paid big dividends for several years.

Jaime Jaquez is a consummate teammate, as outlined by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. He makes the right reads, either by spotting the cutter or by using his great touch around the basket to generate buckets (17.8 points per game on 48 percent shooting last season). He plays well above his size when going for offensive rebounds (2.6) and on the defensive end. Athleticism is not his forte, but Jaquez is always active on the court all the same.

Jaime Jaquez will be able to play right away for Miami. Can handle, make the smart play, and a tough defender. And has the cleanest footwork in the draft. Heat fans will love him. pic.twitter.com/Bz5B4js0nL — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 23, 2023

He was the glue on a Bruins team that made the Final Four as a double-digit seed in 2021, and the unquestioned star of what many thought was the National Championship favorite this year before a devastating season-ending injury to Jaylen Clark. The best term to explain Jaquez's value is that dreaded cliche, High IQ guy.

Its triteness does not make it any less meaningful, though. Those players win teams a title. Yes, generational talents are requisite to even get a glimpse of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but in postseason crunch time a big game or heads-up play by a savvy role player is almost always needed to clinch ultimate victory.

Jaime Jaquez was a part of a cultural reconstruction under Mick Cronin at UCLA. One of college basketball most prestigious programs has been restored to its proper place. Furthermore, the Bruins are preparing for a monumental move to the Big Ten in 2024. Is this non-football athlete the reason for such a dramatic turn in fortune? I am not going to make such an unfounded claim, but the University should probably get started on a Jaquez statue just in case.

His focus will remain the same with the Heat- do everything he can to help the team win. That mentality will immediately put Jaquez on good terms with Jimmy Butler, who happens to be the player he idolized growing up. All of the signs, tangible and intangible, point to this new union being a perfect match.

This talent will not be an MVP candidate and probably not reach an All-Star Game, but based on what he can do for Miami, this is one of the best picks in the entire 2023 NBA Draft.

Grade: A+