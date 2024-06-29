There was more news surrounding the Miami Heat Saturday evening as 5 p.m. (EST) was the deadline for stars who have player options in their contracts to either opt in or out. While it was reported that Josh Richardson opted in and Kevin Love opted out earlier though is expecting to get a new deal from the Heat, Caleb Martin and Thomas Bryant bypassed the deadline and will follow the same suit, becoming unrestricted free agents according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

For Martin, this was to be expected as with another season under his belt developing in the Heat system, he was crucial to the team's rotation. However, it was seemed more likely than not that he would decline his $7.1 million option and test the waters for free agency as it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Miami Heat swingman Caleb Martin is expected to decline his $7.13 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency for a bigger payday this summer, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Martin has shot 37 percent during his three seasons with the Heat, and should he depart in free agency, Miami will have to replace his floor spacing.”

Martin likely to chase a “bigger payday” rather than stay with the Heat

Martin is expecting to follow in the same footsteps as other former Heat players who went undrafted like Cleveland Cavaliers' Max Strus and Los Angeles Lakers' Gabe Vincent as they got bigger contracts elsewhere. However, Martin would end up saying during his exit interviews after Miami was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs that his goal is “to stay here.”

“Everybody knows I want to be here. I make that known,” Martin said. “That’s my goal is to be able to stay here, make it work. I want to be here as long as possible and for them to want me to come back. That’s my main goal.”



It does not look likely at the current moment as the Heat are restricted in giving big contracts since they are close to being a second apron team, plus they might want save some money if they were to obtain a star through a trade. Another player on Miami that is set to become a free agent is Haywood Highsmith where the situation looks like the team would have to pick one over the other where the fellow undrafted stand out would be the choice since he is likely to be cheaper.

Thomas Bryant potentially looking for more opportunity elsewhere

As for the Heat's big-man in Thomas Bryant, he is declining his $2.8 million option and will also become a free agent like Martin and Love, though the 35-year old is likely to be back with the team as said before. It could have been that the playing minutes haven't been there or he believes he can get more money elsewhere, but Bryant did say during his exit interview that he loves the franchise despite “the opportunities” not being “there all the time.”

“I haven’t given too much thought about it right now,” Bryant said of his offseason decision. “Really it’s just trying to deal with the end of the season. But for me, I love this Heat organization. I love the Heat culture, I love what these guys represent and what they bring to the table and how everybody here has to work.”

“For me, overall, I thought the year was a learning experience,” Bryant continued. “It was a really big learning experience coming in from different organizations to the Heat organization and Heat culture. I think it was a great big learning curve for me and I felt like I improved day in and day out since the start of training camp all the way until now. The opportunities were not there all the time, but I believed it was things that coach had to do.”

There will no doubt be more action surrounding the Heat come free agency which is set to start at 6 p.m. Sunday coming off several players declining their player options Saturday. Miami is trying to bounce back after a second straight season of finishing at the eighth seed.