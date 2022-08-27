Andre Iguodala wants Anthony Edwards to sign up for ‘Heat culture’ program

Andre Iguodala knows how Anthony Edwards can reach that Dwyane Wade-level in his game … but his solution won’t please the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Speaking with Wade himself on his Point Forward podcast, Iguodala had some massive praises for Anthony and his potential to be a superstar. The Golden State Warriors champion is so high on Ant-Man that he even said “it’s over” once Edwards got into the right environment and the appropriate training he needs.

Unfortunately, that environment is not in Minnesota with the Timberwolves, but rather in Miami with the Heat.

“He’s different. He’s like you [Dwyane Wade] when he can change those directions and he can split Pick and Rolls, and he’s explosive coming out of it. It’s insane,” Iguodala said. “All he needs is teeny two months in Miami basketball and it’s over. That kids got it man. He got it.”

Andre Iguodala on Anthony Edwards: “That kids got it man. He got it.” (🎥: @SpongewoIf) pic.twitter.com/HXe4R0dfoh — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) August 27, 2022

While that doesn’t mean Anthony Edwards is heading to South Beach any time soon, it’s not that hard to make sense of Andre Iguodala’s point. After all, they have the prime example of what the “Heat Culture” can do for an explosive and athletic guard like Edwards in Dwyane Wade.

Basically if Edwards wants to reach the same level as Wade, he has to experience the kind of training, culture and environment the NBA icon went through.

Perhaps the Timberwolves can benchmark the Heat instead? Besides, we’re pretty sure they won’t be letting go of their young rising star in the next five years or so.