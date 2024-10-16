The one aspect of the Miami Heat beating the San Antonio Spurs in a close one Tuesday was the continuous improvement of star Bam Adebayo in some aspects. It has been well-documented that Adebayo has been working on his efficiency in shooting the ball from deep as it was put on display once again on top of his other strengths as head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke on it after the game.

Adebayo led Miami with 20 points as he made six of his 10 attempts from the field and hit on two of this three shots from three-point range. Spoelstra would talk about all the aspects of Adebayo's game that makes him a special player which he called “momentum-shifting plays.”

“It was all of it,” Spoelstra said. “The facilitating, too. Being able to draw fouls, that’s so key. Finding those in-the-gap plays, cutting behind the defense or just going into an open space. Those are big, they’re momentum-shifting plays. Playing off the ball a little bit, setting screens for us and then, yes, spacing the floor. That’s probably the only thing people notice. I’m seeing all the other parts of his game continue to grow and that’s needed for our team.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra speaks on Bam Adebayo and his versatility

What fans have been used to seeing from Adebayo has been an emphasis on making mid-range shots along with work in the paint, but a focus this season for the center and for the rest of the team is pounding it in the paint and shooting from deep. This has been clearly shown by Adebayo in the early part of the preseason as in Tuesday's game, he had six points from the foul line, was two of three in the paint and the rest came on those deep makes.

“It’s the versatility that is going to help our offense,” Spoelstra said of Adebayo earlier according to The Miami Herald. “Him being able to stretch out to the three and space the floor helps us. His confidence has grown, obviously, shooting the three and also the other aspects of his game are still just as important. So that’s what happens as you grow and take on more responsibilities, more is expected. I really like the spacing, I like him shooting those shots with confidence.”

Adebayo will obviously be a huge part of the Heat's new projected starting lineup and adding in new aspects on offense to go along with already elite defense is entirely beneficial. Even Tuesday saw him change as there were a few times that saw Adebayo go from defense straight to the corner or even in transition looking to shoot from deep.

The Heat looks to prepare for a tough Eastern Conference as their next preseason game is Wednesday on the backend of a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks.