The Miami Heat stole Game 1 against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night while on the road at TD Garden, pulling away with a final score of 123-116. Paving the way to victory on the night was the immaculate all-around performance put forth by head coach Erik Spoelstra’s entire rotation, as his stars in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, as well as the club’s tertiary options in Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, and Kevin Love seemingly played their roles to perfection.

The Heat’s excellent ball-movement skills were put on full display throughout the contest, and, during his post-game media session, Bam Adebayo noted that his abilities in this department certainly helped aid in their effectiveness, going as far as to label himself as a “phenomenal passer.”

Kyle Lowry, who was at the table with the big man while addressing the media, gave a questioning facial reaction to the boastful comment made by his teammate, and responded by saying “My god, that’s crazy.”

In defense of his claims, while simultaneously throwing shade at Lowry along the way, Adebayo issued a perfect six-word retort to the veteran guard’s reaction.

“I had more assists than you,” Bam Adebayo said.

As a collective, the Miami Heat dished out 20 total assists, which led to 51 direct points. Bam Adebayo finished the contest with five assists compared to Kyle Lowry’s three.

On top of his second-best assist mark on the team (trailing only Jimmy Butler’s seven), the All-Star center also registered 20 points and 8 rebounds while converting on 69.2% of his attempts from the field.