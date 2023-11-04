As the NBA In-season tournament is officially underway, the Heat's Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra believes it'll further spark competition.

As the NBA In-season tournament kicked off last night, the Miami Heat started the inaugural event off with a bang as they beat the Washington Wizards in their first group play game, 121-114. It's not a secret that people have questions about the tourney itself and the level of stakes it really provides for players and coaches.

Heat stars Bam Adebayo, Josh Richardson, and head coach Erik Spoelstra have given their insight about the in-season tournament and what it can provide for the team as despite the win yesterday, they've been in a slump as of recent. Adebayo takes the games in the new tourney as any other contest whether it be a regular season or playoff game.

“I mean you should always go for the win. You know, whenever there's some added tournament, a big game, whatever it may be, that's competition at the end of the day,” Adebayo said. “Regardless of the tournament, if it was just regular season games, playoffs, it's competition. So you know, we have to go out there and do our best to end the game with a victory.”

While Adebayo had relatively a down game as he scored 18 points and collected four rebounds, he still was a dominating force defensively and will be a huge asset for the Heat moving forward. Especially as he's looking for a contract extension, a career-best season performance from Adebayo could result in big money when the off-season comes around.

Spoelstra believes the tourney will spark the Heat

Spoelstra was open with ClutchPoints as he believes that any chance there is more ways than one to motivate the squad to play harder can only result in benefits. He said that while the in-season tournament is a new juncture for the NBA, the Heat are going to love the chance to make some noise.

“Any opportunity that can spark competition, I think it's good. We can use it right now,” Spoelstra said. “I know everybody's looking forward to it. Nobody knows exactly what to expect from this, but I think it's going to be a good thing. I think our players understand that. This is a good opportunity to start in tonight.”

Asked Miami Heat HC Erik Spoelstra if he sees the first game of the in-season tournament as a “fresh start” since every team starts 0-0. His response: #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/FVyvcms1v0 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 3, 2023

Josh Richardson compares the new tourney to soccer

There was some confusion from fans on how the in-season tournament would work. For the people that avidly watch soccer, they might recognize the terms of “group play” like the World Cup. For Heat guard Josh Richardson, he said to ClutchPoints that the idea of the new tourney was easy for him to grasp since he is a fan of soccer himself.

“I'm a soccer guy. So I kind of compare it to like the FA Cup. It's another opportunity to win a trophy. So, I understand like the different games are like for seedings and like points to get to the bracket play,” Richardson said. “I think it'll gain traction after a couple years once people really figure out what it's about and what it is, but at the beginning it'll probably be a little different.”

Caught up with Josh Richardson for a bit to talk his understanding of the in-season tournament, if he sees it as a fresh start, and the upcoming matchup against the Wizards. He compares the tourney to soccer. His full response: #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/V9cVxdRIOt — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 3, 2023

Like Richardson, it could take some time for players, coaches, and fans alike to get exactly why the NBA is doing this tourney. While there's a cash prize and an NBA Cup to the winning team, there have already been ideas and speculation about it effecting the playoffs. At the current moment, the Heat have the motivation to defend their Eastern Conference title, and if the tournament helps them along their journey, then they're ready to take on the challenge.

Time will tell if the in-season tournament will evolve, but for now, the Heat start 1-0 in group play in “East Group B” along with the Milwaukee Bucks who beat the New York Knicks Friday night. The next game as a part of the tourney is Nov. 14 as the Heat travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets, but their next upcoming regular season game is Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers.