Bam Adebayo admitted one problem the Heat had which was on display in their loss vs. the Grizzlies.

The Miami Heat made a widely-acclaimed trade on Tuesday morning when they acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets for the low price of Kyle Lowry's expiring contract and a protected 2027 first-round pick. Alas, Rozier's first game with the Heat did not go according to plan.

Rozier came off the bench in the Heat's 105-96 loss to the depleted Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, and it wasn't as if the former Hornets guard was to blame. The entire team looked lifeless; Erik Spoelstra has always talked about winning even when they're mired in mud, but it's always difficult to get the victory when the team shoots poorly and doesn't put in enough energy on the defensive end, leading to 17 Grizzlies three-pointers on the night.

When asked about what went wrong for the Heat in Terry Rozier's debut, Bam Adebayo pointed out that their selves can be their worst enemy at times.

“I feel like we’re all trying to play the right way and that sometimes gets us in trouble. Passing up shots… it's all a lot of things that go into it. But it's one of those… it's that funky time of the year but like everybody's really just trying to buy into what coach is saying and that gets us in trouble sometimes,” Adebayo said in his postgame presser, via Zachary Weinberger, Heat beat reporter for ClutchPoints.

Indeed, this style of playing can be a double-edged sword at times for the Heat. On one hand, the sheer meticulousness the Heat coaching staff have in their preparations equip their players to be the best version of themselves. This elevates their ceiling come playoff time. But during the dog days of the regular season, like Bam Adebayo alluded to, they tend to run into instances where they overthink in the name of perfection.

Adding to this, they're also integrating Terry Rozier into the team. Rozier may be a seamless fit in terms of what he brings to the table — the shooting, shot-creating, and feistiness on the defensive end — but jelling with a new addition also takes time. The Heat's loss to the Grizzlies may be tough to stomach, but this should not be indicative of how the rest of the season will go for the reigning NBA Finals runner-up.