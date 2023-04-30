My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Miami Heat are set to kick off their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon, but one big question that lingered was whether or not star center Bam Adebayo would be good to go for this game. The final injury report for the Heat has finally surfaced for Game 1, though, and Adebayo will be good to go for Miami as they look to get off on the right foot against New York.

Bam Adebayo (hamstring) is AVAILABLE for Game 1 of Heat-Knicks, the team says. pic.twitter.com/AOaLP1IEbc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Adebayo had been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury early on in the playoffs for Miami, but it hasn’t caused him to miss any time yet, and that won’t change here in Game 1 against the Knicks. While Jimmy Butler was huge for Miami against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, Adebayo was silently stellar again (17.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 5 APG, 46.3 FG%), and he will have to continue his strong play if Miami wants to continue advancing in the playoffs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Knicks, on the other hand, will be without one of their top stars in Julius Randle for this game, which presents the Heat with a big opportunity to steal a game at the Madison Square Garden. Given how much New York likes to dominate the paint on both sides of the ball, Adebayo will play a huge role in helping open things up for the Heat.

For now, it seems like Adebayo’s hamstring injury will remain manageable for the Heat as long as they are in the playoffs. And given the other injuries suffered by guys like Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo, it makes Adebayo’s presence even more important on the court than it already was. Thankfully, he’s active for Game 1, and it will be worth seeing how big of an impact he can make early on in this series.