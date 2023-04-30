Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The New York Knicks have made their way to the second round of the NBA Playoffs! New York knocked out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round to advance in the postseason. The Knicks will now take on the surging Miami Heat for the right to advance to the Conference Finals. However, they might not have one of their key players ready. Fans are asking this important question: Is Quentin Grimes playing tonight vs. the Heat?

Quentin Grimes injury status vs. Heat

Unfortunately for the Knicks, Quentin Grimes might still not be available to play against the Knicks. The latest injury report lists the young guard as questionable due to a shoulder injury. This is the same injury he suffered during Game 3 against the Cavs. That injury kept him out for a good chunk of the series.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Quentin Grimes is expected to be one of the many defenders the Knicks will try to throw at Jimmy Butler in their playoff series. He’s been a non-factor on offense so far, but his defense on Donovan Mitchell was important too. Josh Hart is the best defender the team has, but you can’t expect a player to take on a player as physical as Jimmy for 48 minutes.

Unfortunately, Grimes’ injury isn’t the only thing the Knicks are worried about. Earlier this day, the team has seemingly ruled out star forward Julius Randle due to his own injury. The team has done surprisingly well without Randle, but they will eventually need his scoring to take them deep into the playoffs.

So, to answer the question: Is Quentin Grimes playing tonight vs. the Heat? Probably not.