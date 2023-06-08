The Miami Heat suffered a brutal blowout loss on their own home floor on Wednesday night. The Heat had a tremendous opportunity to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals with Game 4 still set to be played in Miami. However, they fell short as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dominated the game en route to a 109-94 win for the Nuggets.

Miami fans clearly weren't happy with their team's performance on the evening. This is why it isn't at all surprising that the supporters started exiting the arena early in the fourth quarter. So much so, that the stadium was almost half-empty as Miami tried to mount an impressive comeback bid in the dying moments of the game. They brought the lead down to nine points with a minute and a half remaining, but in the end, their effort fell short.

Bam Adebayo was asked to share his thoughts on their home fans leaving the game even before the final buzzer. The Heat big man got brutally honest with his response:

“I'm in the game so I'm not really focused on fans leaving,” Adebayo said. “I'm really focused on can we get a stop, can we score and see if we can come back in this game.”

Whichever way you put it, there's no denying that it's deflating to see your own fans leaving even before the game is over. Adebayo may have come up with a cordial response here, but it's nearly impossible for him to not have noticed a half-empty arena. Then again, it's not as if Bam was going to call out their own fans. After all, you could say that the team is partly to blame for their lackluster effort in Game 3.