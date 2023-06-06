Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has arguably been Miami's best player thus far in these NBA Finals. He's averaging 23.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 53.8% shooting from the field across the first two games of this series. If Adebayo keeps up this level of play and the Heat win the title, it's very possible that he'll end up with the Finals MVP award.

Ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Adebayo spoke to the media and revealed important NBA Finals advice that Udonis Haslem received from Dwyane Wade back in the 2020 bubble, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“In the bubble [Dwyane Wade] called [Udonis Haslem]… He said the biggest thing about the Finals is to really embrace and cherish the moment.”

Bam Adebayo, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA and as a member of the storied Miami Heat franchise. He averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks, 2.5 turnovers, and 2.8 personal fouls per game across 75 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great efficiency from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign — Adebayo's 80.6% free-throw percentage was the highest of his pro career.

A Game 3 win for Adebayo and the Heat would go a long way toward helping them win the series. After all, if the Heat beat the Nuggets on Wednesday and go up 2-1 in the series, all of the pressure will be on the Nuggets to win Game 4, as only one team in Finals history has come all the way back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series.