The Miami Heat's 2022-23 season is over after losing the 2023 NBA Finals to the Denver Nuggets. Among many other things, it means that Udonis Haslem's playing career has concluded. The three-time champion and Miami native is hanging his sneakers up after 19 seasons with the Heat.

Haslem said after the final game of the series that he loves his teammates and is thankful for the final season that he had with the Heat. The 43-year-old said that he wants to continue his relationship with the Heat in some capacity.

"I love each and every one of those guys…I told them I have no regrets and no complaints… …I just want to be part of this organization for the rest of my life." Udonis Haslem speaks after his last NBA game

“I mean, I just want to be part of this organization for the rest of my life, man,” Haslem said to Heat reporter Jason Jackson after the Finals. “It's a lot of love here, man. This is family. Loyal to the soil. Whatever it is and whatever it takes to continue to have this organization at a championship level and compete for championships, count me in.”

All three of the Heat's NBA championship teams and all seven of its conference championship teams have featured Haslem in some capacity. The burly forward was once a key rotation player and sacrificed potential earnings to help make the team a championship-level squad.

Udonis Haslem has been more of a wise sage than an on-court presence for the Heat over the past several years. Numerous members of the team have been outspoken about his importance to the organization. Miami has been happy to use a roster spot on him in order to have his leadership from the bench. Now, the franchise will likely find a new role for him as he professes his love for the team.