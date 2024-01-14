Martin came back from an ankle injury that has kept him out since Christmas Day.

It has been a tumultuous season for the Miami Heat's Caleb Martin to say the least as he has been dealing with constant ankle injuries since the beginning of the season, really since the pre-season. However, he would make his return in Friday's Miami win over the Orlando Magic where he provided some key baskets down the stretch.

In his first game back since an ankle sprain he suffered on Dec. 25 of last year where the Heat faced the Philadelphia 76ers, he scored 11 points, seven of those coming in the final period. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints after the game that he is a “gnarly competitor” and has the same “language” as stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

“I mentioned that a bunch of times about his quick twitch, but really also it's just his competitive spirit. He is that same language as Bam and Jimmy, it's that same deal,” Spoelstra said. “He's a gnarly competitor. That transcends all of the quick Twitch, the X Factor stuff, all that stuff. He's an elite competitor and that's why we appreciate him so much.”

Asked Miami Heat HC Erik Spoelstra about the return of Caleb Martin and what he saw from him. “He’s that same language as Bam, Jimmy…he’s a gnarly competitor…” #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/OTZ53NHRmo — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 13, 2024

Martin talks about overcoming injuries

Martin also spoke after the game to talk about his performance, but also about his up and down season because of injuries. Last time the standout forward spoke with ClutchPoints, he was talking about being frustrated, but also understanding that injuries happen in basketball. This time around after another injury, he takes a realistic approach.

“You just understand that that's part of it. So you know, I can't sit there and get discouraged because I rolled my ankle. It's not gonna be the first and it's not gonna be the last,” Martin said to ClutchPoints. “So stuff happens like this every year, you just got to do your part with the medical staff and do your part on the court and you know, get back as quick as possible and also be smart and aware while you're out there to try to avoid certain things, but I play hard and that's what comes with playing hard, stuff like this happens.”

Asked Caleb Martin about his tumultuous season and how important is it to never have your confidence unwatered. “You have to understand that it’s part of it…you can’t sit there and get discouraged…” #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/EUEmB5XWua — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 13, 2024

A careful approach from Heat with Martin

In the preparation to return to the court, it was a careful approach as they did not want to obviously rush back Martin to play heavy minutes. The Heat wanted to get to the point where he was “comfortable” and didn't have to worry about other factors at play.

“Just kind of a feel thing, just getting to a point to where it was smart to come back and not really have to worry about what I'm doing and how I'm playing, how I'm stepping and that type of stuff,” Martin said. “So as long as like I just got to a point mentally where you know, I could just kind of be somewhat myself and just be comfortable.”

Friday's win brings the Heat to a 22-16 record as entering in the game, they were seventh in the Eastern Conference. With the majority of the rest of the month inside the Kaseya Center, this is a prime opportunity to rack up wins and secure a seeding spot almost halfway into the season.