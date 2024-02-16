Lakers and Heat involved in latest Klay Thompson rumors.

It's been a disastrous season for Klay Thompson. So much so, that rumors suggest the Golden State Warriors will let him enter free agency. If that's the case, it sounds like numerous teams will be interested in signing the veteran guard. Including the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

The chances of Klay Thompson hitting free agency seem to be in the works, although nothing is set in stone right now. With that in mind, the Warriors reportedly offered Thompson a two-year $48 million extension last summer, but he turned it down, according to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

“Contract negotiations between Thompson and the Warriors stalled over salary and length of an extension being discussed. I'm told the Warriors were offering Thompson a two-year deal in the range of $48 million before the season.”

If those reports are true we could see Thompson available in the offseason. During a guest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic floated the idea the Lakers and Heat would be two of many teams interested in signing Klay Thompson.

“I think the lack of an extension for Klay Thompson has been an issue and his free agency is looming.. He was amazing last night and he's shown that he can still help a team” @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VQL08SyDEW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 16, 2024

It'll be interesting to see how it plays out though. There's a chance the Warriors offer a deal Klay Thompson can't refuse. But if he does hit free agency, he could be one of the most sought after guards in the offseason. He'd be a great fit for most teams, as his shooting can bring reliability to a playoff contender.

But the NBA season is roughly half way through and there's still plenty of time left in the season for the Warriors to figure it out. But the Klay Thompson rumors are going to continue. Especially if they're starting now with the offseason still several months away.