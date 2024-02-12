Miami Heat fans can breathe a sigh of relief after this Rozier update.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier suffered a sprained right knee against the Boston Celtics on Sunday and is going to be listed week-to-week after his MRI results showed no major injury, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This is certainly good news for Rozier and the Heat, as things did not look good at first. After driving to the rim for a lay-up attempt over Al Horford, Rozier fell hard to the ground as his right knee collapsed under him. The Heat guard immediately grabbed at his knee in pain and was eventually helped off the court and to the locker room.

Terry Rozier won’t return to today’s Heat vs. Celtics game after suffering an apparent knee injury on this play. Hope he’s okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/Ppef106qF6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

Miami also lost veteran guard Josh Richardson in this game against Boston, as he is going to miss some time after dislocating his right shoulder. Not only are they set to be without Rozier and Richardson, but All-Star wing Jimmy Butler was recently granted a leave of absence due to a death in his family.

Rozier, 29, was recently acquired by the Heat from the Charlotte Hornets a few weeks prior to the NBA trade deadline in exchange for a package that involved veteran guard Kyle Lowry. In his short time with the Heat, Rozier has averaged 12.6 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 35.9 percent from the floor.

The Heat are currently 28-25 on the season, just three games ahead of the Chicago Bulls for the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference. If the season were to end today, Miami would have to earn their spot in the postseason via the play-in tournament. However, they found themselves in a similar position last season and went on to advance to the NBA Finals as the 8-seed in the East.

In the wake of all of their recent injuries, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Haywood Highsmith figure to be the main beneficiaries, who will see their minutes and respective roles increase. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be the focal points for the Heat, with Rozier, Butler, and Richardson all out.

Further updates on Rozier's knee injury and his potential return to the court will be given by the Heat at a later time.