Enormous expectations were placed on Juan Soto after he handpicked the New York Mets in free agency and signed a $765 million contract with the team. While Soto is having a disappointing debut season with the Mets, he reached some rarified air in Saturday’s game, reminding fans of his greatness.

Soto went 1-3 with a home run and a walk against the Colorado Rockies. The combo made him fifth all-time in games with at least one homer and a walk before the age of 27, per Sarah Langs on X. Soto has 103 games with a home run and a walk, just 12 shy of Mickey Mantle’s mark of 115 before he was 27.

Juan Soto displays OPS prowess in Mets win

May 31, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Homers and walks are exactly what the Mets thought they were getting when they signed a 15-year pact with Soto this offseason. But he’s struggled at the plate. After going deep against the Rockies he’s up to nine home runs on the year with a .357 on-base percentage, well below his career OBP of .417. Last season, Soto hit 41 homers with the Yankees and posted a .419 on-base percentage.

Soto has acknowledged struggling to adjust to his new team. But he came through on Saturday, helping the Mets to an easy 8-2 win over a historically bad Rockies team. New York is heating up, winning six of the last seven games. And the timing has worked in the Mets’ favor as the Philadelphia Phillies have dropped four of the last six.

The Phillies downturn coincides with Bryce Harper missing time with an injury. The two-time MVP was hit by a pitch on the elbow Tuesday and has been sidelined since. The Phillies have now lost three straight games without Harper in the lineup, allowing the Mets to move into a tie for first-place in the NL East.

New York reached the NLCS last season before losing to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets added Soto but kept the core of the team together. Now they’re hoping he can return to form and be a difference maker over the second half. Even if expectations for Soto are a bit unrealistic.