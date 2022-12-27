By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

When the topic of three-point marksmanship is brought up, a few names immediately come to mind. Stephen Curry – the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made – is definitely the first in that discussion. After Curry, such a discussion won’t be complete without the inclusion of Klay Thompson, Reggie Miller, and Ray Allen. However, those shooters should make way for Miami Heat specialist Duncan Robinson, who etched his name into the history books with his latest performance from downtown.

During the Heat’s 113-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Robinson made three triples in 14 minutes of play, adding to his career total of 799 entering the night. And in the process of doing so, he became the fastest player in NBA history to make at least 800+ triples, per Anthony Chiang, achieving a feat that even those aforementioned historic snipers weren’t able to accomplish.

Duncan Robinson, who has only played in 263 games for his career, has averaged around three triples per game to set the aforementioned record, no small feat for an undrafted guard. However, it’d be no surprise if he fell off his current pace. The Heat have relegated Robinson to a bit role off the bench, a far cry from the featured role he had from his breakout 2019-20 campaign until last season.

Robinson’s three-point percentage has also fallen off through every season since 2019. The Heat banked on the 6’7 sniper to continue improving after they rewarded him with a five-year, $90 million deal during the 2021 offseason, but so far, the results haven’t been pretty.

At the very least, it’s a testament to Duncan Robinson’s hardwork that he fashioned himself into one of the league’s foremost sharpshooters. It doesn’t happen often that someone, much less an undrafted guard, achieves something that Stephen Curry hasn’t. Thus, Robinson is no stranger to adversity, so he knows that he must prove himself worthy once more of a prominent role in the Heat offense.