Miami starts a back-to-back Wednesday against Memphis and then Thursday facing Boston.

The Miami Heat have been all over the news Tuesday as the team makes a huge acquisition making a trade for Charlotte Hornets star Terry Rozier. While the move fills a huge need for the team, they still have a brutal back to back ahead of them starting Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies and Thursday facing the Boston Celtics.

To build the adversity, the Heat are arguably playing their worst basketball yet as they are on a three-game losing streak and have scored under 100 points in four of the last six contests. As the scoring totals will show, their offense has been sluggish and looked out of sorts, despite the fact their big three in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro are all healthy.

Erik Spoelstra says three-point shots aren't the total recipe for success

While it is usually a strength, the Heat's three-point shooting has been dreadful in this latest stretch. As it has been an emphasis to come back to life, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints after Tuesday's practice that it is “never as bad as it looks like it was the other night” in reference to the game against the Orlando Magic where they shot 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.

“Not in terms of ‘hey, we have to make our three-point shots,' That's not the recipe for us to win or we're not dependent on that to have to win. You know, yes, there's some things that we have to clear up offensively. It's never as bad as it looks like it was the other night,” Spoelstra said. “But, you know, the last couple of weeks our offense has not been functioning the way that it's capable. And there's a lot of intention and details that we have to improve on and that's what we worked on today. Three point shooting is part of it, our rim pressure is definitely part of it, our pain attacks. And there's a synergy we're all that has to work together. Guys have to get in their strength zones and feel comfortable for our offense to to function at its highest level. And we need to improve it. But we've shown at various times a season that it can click and get to a higher level.”

“We have clearly some things to work on,” Spoelstra said. “So I really valued this day to get in here and practice and work on some things. And that's what we did is roll up our sleeves and get to work on things that have been frustrating us. We had a good day.”

Bam Adebayo speaks on “getting back to the basics” for the Heat

Bam Adebayo has been very productive this season as he is showing off his already elite defense, becoming an offensive threat, and even showcasing his play-making ability when passing the ball. So far, he is averaging 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while making 50.3 percent of his shots from the field as he talks about going back to their strengths.

“Getting back to the basics,” Adebayo said to ClutchPoints about what the team needs to work on. “Doing the little things, great continuity, great energy in the gym, that's all it takes for us to spark a run. So it's the little things.”

The Heat debut for new player Terry Rozier is undetermined at this point as the team says he is questionable for Wednesday's game against due to the “trade pending” against the Memphis Grizzlies per their X account. He could play Thursday on the tail-end of the back-to-back against his former team in the Celtics.