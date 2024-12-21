MIAMI – As the Miami Heat lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, 104-97, another aspect could impact the team in the short term. Heat star Jimmy Butler would leave the game early with an illness as head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the situation and how it affected the team's output against the Thunder.

ClutchPoints can confirm that Butler won't travel with the team as the Heat face the Orlando Magic in the second game of the back-to-back Saturday night, but there is still a possibility that he can re-join the team. Spoelstra would imply after the loss that Butler had an illness coming into the game as he said “If guys say they can, we're going.”

“I'm not thinking any other thought,” Spoelstra said. “No, if guys say they can go, we're going right now.”

The stomach illness that Butler had came as a slight shock since it was believed to be an ankle injury after he appeared to have twisted it with under eight minutes left in the first quarter when he was limping off the floor. However, he would ask the trainer for an item and go straight to the locker room afterward as he wouldn't come back as announced by the team on X, formerly Twitter.

Still, Miami kept it close throughout the game with another exceptional performance from Heat All-Star hopeful Tyler Herro who finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. However, it would be the Thunder dynamic duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams that combined for 58 points, 33 and 25 respectively.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on adapting “on the fly” without Jimmy Butler

Spoelstra would also shout out Oklahoma City's superb defense holding Miami to shooting 43,4 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range. He would mention how they had to adapt on the fly without Butler who would not attempt a single shot in the seven minutes played.

“That's a very good defense, so are we,” Spoelstra said. “I think this was probably a throwback game, just in terms of how many efforts were made on both sides of the floor, but they're active. When you have open windows, you have to be able to attack, take advantage of them, or they're gone. And that's the best thing that happens if they're gone, like you know, the worst thing is it can be a deflection steal, which they did that a handful of times, but, you know, for the most part, I thought we managed that.”

“In terms of some of the finer points of execution that certainly could have been better,” Spoelstra continued. “But doing it on the fly without Jimmy, you know, you just got to do whatever you have to do to try to get it to a possession game. We're pretty, pretty close to that. There were some swing possessions, offense and defense, both, both ends of the court the last three, four minutes that could have gone more in our favor. You know, that's the unfortunate thing.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on mindset of the team without Jimmy Butler

The Heat's captain in Bam Adebayo would have a standout game as not only did he have 17 points and 10 rebounds, he would leave the game after getting hit in the face, but received seven stitches and returned to the game. He would express a “next man up” mentality about Butler's absence.

“Next man up. We checked on him at halftime, but we got to figure this thing out,” Adebayo said. “You can't harp on who's in, who's out, it's about going out there and trying to get the W.”

With the trade rumors involving Butler and the Heat, there is no doubt it will be amplified, but the team is focused on the matchups in front of them. They are on a two-game losing streak going into the game Saturday night against the Magic as it remains to be seen what Butler's status will be.