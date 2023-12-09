Before the game against the Cavaliers Friday, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the journeys of Duncan Robinson and Max Srus.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke before Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and spoke about the journeys between Duncan Robinson and former teammate Max Strus. Spoelstra talked about their individual stories and said each of them are “inspiring.”

“You have to be inspired by each of their stories. That's so uncommon, you know, both of them to take the path that they did, so many young kids get discouraged. But if you have a goal and a vision, and you're relentless with your fortitude, it shows you that crazy things can happen,” Spoelstra said. “Even if you start out going to a prep school like Duncan did and then go D-III. Or like Max in D-II. They both found their way to division one programs and had to come through this league without getting drafted. And you have to show a great deal of grit, so I think they could relate to each other from that standpoint.”

Spo was asked about the stories of Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. He talked about the journeys those two took to get to the point where they’re at today. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/q5ZBbeNoMW — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 8, 2023

Spoelstra explains how Robinson and Strus are different

Strus was a huge component for the Heat in his tenure as he played a part in the Heat's miraculous playoff run from last season that ended with them in the NBA Finals, despite being the No. 8 seed. While on the surface the two are solely known for their dynamic three-point shooting, Spoelstra said they're much different in their play-styles.

“They are different players, I think it's easy to say that they're the same player, but they're not. They each bring different things and it was fun to see that dynamic. We really enjoyed our time with Max and his family. We got to know his family really well. And it was just a special time,” Spoelstra said. “I think more than anything, they had a fortitude and grit that we like, and we think it is essential to be able to overcome everything and to be able to make it as an un-drafted guy, and then more importantly, to be able to have an impact on winning and they each were able to do that in different ways.”

While there's no doubt that Miami liked having him, the Cavaliers signed Strus to a four-year, $63 million contract in the off-season. The Los Angeles Lakers' Gabe Vincent and Strus were two players that the Heat built up and developed into solid players that can make an impact, but eventually left in free agency. Currently, the 27-year old shooting guard is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game with Cleveland.

Spoelstra talks about facing Donovan Mitchell

As Miami faces the Cavaliers tonight, it won't be the first time this year Miami goes one-on-one with Cleveland. The last time they faced off, the Heat handled business on Nov. 22, 129-96. However, star Donovan Mitchell was absent and Friday night, the over 27 points per game scorer will be ready to take on Miami.

Spoelstra complimented Mitchell to ClutchPoints before the contest and said how he can impact the game on any given night. With his competitive nature, he also mentioned how Miami and Cleveland are right next to each other in the standings as they are seventh and eighth in the Eastern Conference respectively.

“Yeah, I mean, he's great in every coverage and he's an explosive score,” Spoelstra said. “And we're right there with them [Cavs] in the standing so I think both teams understand what this game is about.”

Asked Miami Heat HC Erik Spoelstra how Donovan Mitchell impacts the Cavs and the game in general as last time these two teams faced each other, he was absent. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/f5NNIjA4sn — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 8, 2023

Spoelstra rocking a Udonis Haslem shirt

Spoelstra brought in a very noticeable shirt when speaking to the media before the game against the Caveliers. It was a shirt with a picture of former Miami legend Udonis Haslem in game-time action. Spoelstra said he's had the shirt for a long time and that he has a collection.

“I've had this one for a while, I have a whole closet of UD shirts,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “It's part of Heat Culture, I'm thinking about UD.”

Had to ask about Spo’s UD shirt. He told me he keeps a closet full of shirts with UD on it lol #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/OKo8xhSvOV — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 8, 2023

After playing with the Heat for 20 years, Haslem now has a front office role with the organization as Vice President of Basketball Development. There's no doubt his presence will be felt with Miami whether it's on-the-court or off-the-court.