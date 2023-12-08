We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Cavaliers-Heat prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Southern Florida to face the Miami Heat. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Cavaliers-Heat prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic 121-11 on Wednesday. Initially, they built a large lead thanks to a good first quarter. The Cavs sustained that lead throughout. Significantly, Donovan Mitchell led the way with 35 points. Darius Garland had 26 points and nine assists. Likewise, Max Strus had 17 points. Evan Mobley added 16 points, while Jarrett Allen had eight points and 11 rebounds. Overall, the Cavs shot 53.5 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from the triples. The Cavaliers also won the board battle 45-36, had two blocks, and committed 15 turnovers.

The Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-103 on Wednesday. Somehow, it was tied 64-64 at halftime. The Heat pulled away in the second half to claim victory. Significantly, Caleb Martin led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Duncan Robinson added 21 points. Likewise, Jimmy Butler added 19 points. Orlando Robinson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaime Jaquez had 15 points off the bench. Overall, the Heat shot 46.1 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from the triples. The Heat had five steals but only four blocks. However, they also forced 14 turnovers.

The Heat lead the all-time series 77-50. Furthermore, they defeated the Cavs 129-96 on November 22, 2023. Mitchell did not play in that game as he was dealing with an injury. Over the grand scheme of things, the Heat are 6-4 over 10 games against the Cavaliers, including 3-2 over the past five home games.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Heat Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2 (-110)

Miami Heat: +2 (-110)

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavs are efficient shooters, ranking eighth in field-goal shooting percentage. Despite this, they struggle from long-range, ranking 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage. The Cavaliers are also 17th in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 13th in rebounds. But the Cavs struggle to maintain possession, ranking 21st in turnovers. Also, the Cavaliers are mediocre on the boards, ranking 16th in rebounds.

Mitchell is their best player, averaging 27.6 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Now, he hopes to keep hitting the mark as he faces a tough Heat team. Garland averages 19.7 points and 6.1 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Mobley averages 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting well, hitting 57.3 percent of his shots. Caris Levert is averaging 14.9 points per game, while Strus is averaging 14.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Allen is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell can start hitting his shots early while getting his teammates heavily involved. Also, they need to avoid turning the ball over and giving the Heat too many second-chance opportunities.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat continue to be one of the most consistent teams in the NBA and are hoping they can continue the trend as they host the Cavs. Amazingly, they continue to shoot the rock well, ranking fourth in field-goal shooting percentage, including fifth from beyond the arc. The Heat also excel from the charity stripe while ranking third in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they do not do as well on the boards. The Heat are 27th in rebounds, and it is something they need to improve on. Regardless, they do not have issues handling the ball, ranking third in turnovers. But the Heat struggle to protect the rim, ranking 29th in blocked shots.

The Heat likely will not have the services of Tyler Herro, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Thus, it will be up to the others to pick up the slack. Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Butler has been good, averaging 22.2 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Robinson is averaging 15 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Jaquez is averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the field.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can win the battle on the boards. Likewise, Butler and Adebayo must pick up the slack for Herro's absence.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Prediction & Pick

Mitchell's playing changes everything. Ultimately, this game will be far different from their last game. The Cavaliers have their whole team intact, and it will be enough to stun the Heat on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -2 (-110)