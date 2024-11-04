ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings travel across the country to take on the Miami Heat. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Heat Odds

Sacramento Kings: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +114

Miami Heat: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs Heat

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings have done a good job scoring this season. They are averaging 119.5 points per game, and they have the fifth-highest field goal percentage in the NBA. Sacramento also gets to the charity stripe, and hits their free throws when given. As long as the Kings continue to score, they will be in good position to win this game.

DeMar DeRozan is the new addition for the Kings, and he is playing well for the team. DeRozan is scoring 25.3 points per game, and he is shooting over 50 percent from the field. In his last two games, DeRozan has scored 27 and 33 points. He has also done a good job on defense. If DeRozan can continue to play well, the Kings will be able to win this game on the road.

Along with DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are both scoring over 21.0 points per game. The Kings big three combine to score 70.3 points per game. With that, the three combine to shoot over 50 percent from the field. If these three players can have another big game, the Kings will be in good shape.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings will rely on their offense. The good news for Miami is they play some very good defense. This season, the Heat have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game, and the fourth-lowest field goal percentage this season. The Heat have to continue to be tough on the defensive side of the court in order to win this game at home.

Miami has won three of their last four games, so they are playing good basketball. As mentioned, they win games with their defense, and those three games are no different. The Heat have allowed 106, 98, 98 points in those three wins. Miami is able to hold teams to a low field goal percentage, so no shot taken is easy against them. If the Heat can make it just as hard on the Kings, they will be in good position to win.

The Heat have four players averaging over 15.0 points per game. Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro are those players. Herro leads the team, but the other four are just as capable of a big game. The Heat will need these four to each play well. If Sacramento gets hot from the field, the Heat will need to keep on offense.

Final Kings-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Heat are the favorites in this game, which makes sense. However, I think the Kings are a good enough offensive team to get by the Heat. Sacramento will need to get hot offensively, but their big three can not be ignored. With the spread being so low, I will be taking the Kings to win this game straight up.

Final Kings-Heat Prediction & Pick: Kings ML