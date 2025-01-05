MIAMI – Saturday night was a frustrating one for the Miami Heat as they lost to the Utah Jazz in blowout fashion, 136-100, as it also marked the first game of Jimmy Butler's suspension. As the Heat are trying to put the Butler drama past them, they now embark on a six-game road trip and while some could see that as a negative, it could be exactly what the team needs according to Erik Spoelstra and Tyler Herro.

One would think that the game against the Jazz provided Miami a prime opportunity to get a win amongst the loud outside noise surrounding the team with the situation involving Butler. Losing to Utah, who had seven wins going into the game, if anything made it louder as now people will question the the quality of the Heat without their leading man.

However, it's not like the team has not played without Butler before and succeeded as Spoelstra sees the upcoming six-game road slate as an opportunity, especially after the gut check of the rout the previous night.

“I think it is important for our team to spend some time together. And focus in on a big task, this will catch our attention,” Spoelstra said. “It's always a challenge to win on the road. Everybody has to be connected, you have to be committed to doing very tough things, and you know we have to get that spirit ready for what's ahead. And we have a long flight, so I have to get to work.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on getting the team “away from the arena”

It was a down game for most of the stars including the Heat's captain Bam Adebayo who finished with four points and eight rebounds but didn't make a single field goal which is the first time in his career with at least 25 minutes played. As for Herro, Miami's leading scorer on the season, he would only have 15 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds where he spoke about the road trip as being an opportunity for the team to get “away from the building.”

“I think it's going to be real beneficial for us just to get around the group away from the building, away from the arena,” Herro said. “So just trying to, again, bring that collective spirit that we can rally around each other for almost two weeks out on that road trip.”

Tyler Herro on Heat losing “swag” on offense during loss to Jazz

The Heat's All-Star hopeful has had an impressive season so far, but it seemed like nothing worked for Miami on Saturday, With the 15 points, he shot four of 12 from the field and only hit on one three-point shot out of eight attempts. Herro would tell ClutchPoints that there was a lot of “hesitating” from himself and the team as they lost their “swag” on the offensive end while also doubling down on how the upcoming road trip could help them.

“I think a lot of hesitating from myself, from everyone tonight,” Herro said. “I think what we're thinking not playing free and playing with the swag on the offensive end that we were used to playing with, think we'll be all right, I think we rushed a little bit. We'll meet tomorrow, we’ll meet in Sacramento, and kind of just settle everything down before we start this six-game road trip. There's going to be a lot of swings, ups and downs on the trip. So just, we want to go in there with a collective spirit that we can really lean on each other on the road.”

At any rate, the Heat are now 17-16 as they start the road slate on Monday against the Sacramento Kings.