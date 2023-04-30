My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

New York Jets fans have quite a few reasons to be fired up right now. Not only did they add some more young talent to their team in the now complete 2023 NFL Draft, but they also finally pulled off a trade with the Green Bay Packers for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers right before the draft. There isn’t much that could get these fans even more pumped up for the upcoming season.

There are a few exceptions to that rule, though, one of which involves ingraining yourself in the New York culture by attending their respective teams’ playoff games. As it turns out, that’s precisely what Rodgers has set out to do. First, on Saturday night, Rodgers was seen singing the New York Rangers goal song with Jets teammate Allen Lazard as New York beat the New Jersey Devils to force a Game 7 in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Aaron Rodgers is already settling in as a New Yorker. He's got the Rangers goal song locked in. (via @allenlazard / IG)pic.twitter.com/Bc7rxqgOIO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 30, 2023

As if that wasn’t good enough, Rodgers followed it up by attending the New York Knicks Game 1 action in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Miami Heat. There were quite a few stars who opted to show out at the Madison Square Garden for Game 1, but Rodgers’ appearance on the big screen might have drawn the most applause from the raucous Knicks crowd.

New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers pulled up to Game 1 of Knicks-Heat in New York 🙌pic.twitter.com/urhRDVJAWV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Well, this is certainly one way to make more fans in New York shortly after your arrival, and it appears as if that is precisely what Aaron Rodgers has managed to accomplish here. For Jets fans, seeing Rodgers embrace New York’s culture is certainly a good sign, and this will surely get fans more excited to see him take the field for them in Week 1 of the 2023 season.