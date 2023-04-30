My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Miami Heat faced the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon, and unsurprisingly, the stars were out in attendance at Madison Square Garden. Among the notable figures who popped out for the contest was hip-hop artist Jack Harlow, who is celebrating the release of his album “Jackman.”

Harlow had some of the best seats in the house, but it wound up leading to an interesting interaction with Heat guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry fell into the stands while shooting a fadeaway 3-pointer and ended up landing on Harlow, which prompted a hilarious reaction from the rapper.

Jack Harlow is sitting courtside at Game 1 of Knicks-Heat 😅 (via @jackharlow/ IG) pic.twitter.com/lF9btSdxqz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For those familiar with what Harlow is talking about here, Lowry has become an internet legend of sorts for his unique body build. Lowry’s legs are particularly sturdy, and fans have often joked that he is the “thickest” player in the NBA. Harlow makes a joke that everything said about Lowry’s lower-half (particularly, his butt) is true, comparing its softness to that of a pillow.

Harlow is notorious for being quite the jokester on social media, and his quick reaction to Lowry landing on him gave many fans a quick laugh. Of course, having any person land on you typically isn’t very comfortable, and despite what Harlow says here, this probably wasn’t his favorite part of attending the Madison Square Garden. However, Harlow always finds a way to crack a good joke, and he certainly received a good response from this hilarious reaction here.

And speaking of Kyle Lowry, he was a hero in the Heat’s Game 1 win over the Knicks at MSG. Lowry had a huge second half and took over down the stretch with Jimmy Butler hobbled with an ankle injury. The veteran guard had 18 points off the bench and made a bunch of big plays on both ends.