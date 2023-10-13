Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts about guard Tyler Herro after the team's preseason opening win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints after the game that he believes Herro is on track to have another jump this season. He also expressed that he's happy to have him back after a tumultuous offseason filled with trade rumors surrounding now Milwaukee Buck Damian Lillard.

“He's just explosive. That easily could have been 14 makes, a lot went in and out. And he just doesn't in the fashion that it makes it look kind of easy. And it's not easy, you know, scoring in this league against you know, some of the best defenses. So he's able to get to places because of his skill level, it gets players off balance because of his range and the skill and all those things and it's a blessing to be able to have him back and feeling great. He had a terrific summer. I think this he's only gonna get better.”

Tyler with the and-1 🪄 We're all tied 18-18 with 4:44 left in the 1st. Tune in on NBATV & Bally Sports Sun. 📺 pic.twitter.com/0JbpU60Ick — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 10, 2023

Tyler Herro with a little rust

Herro popped off for 22 points and recorded five rebounds and three assists. His efficiency numbers could've been better as he made nine of his 22 attempts, but as Spoelstra said, a ton of shots were in and out.

That could be attributed to rustiness as he hasn't played another team, besides his own in practice, since the Heat's last play-in game vs. the Chicago Bulls the prior season. The absence was due to a broken hand that kept him out of the whole postseason where the team went on a legendary run to the NBA Finals.

It will be a big opportunity for Herro in the preseason in getting acclimated back to game-time shape. However, he'll miss tonight's game along with other players against the San Antonio Spurs to give “others playing time.”