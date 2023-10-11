The Miami Heat showed out in their preseason opener, beating the Charlotte Hornets 113-109 in a back-and-forth affair. With the way the crowd sounded, it had the atmosphere of a playoff game at Kaseya Center.

While fans should always take the preseason with a grain of salt, exhibition basketball can showcase the strengths and weaknesses of the team. On the other side, it's a great way for coaches to experiment whether it be with different rotations, seeing what young players have to offer and to get new players acclimated into the system.

Those dynamics are exactly why Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said during training camp that though his rotation isn't set, the preseason he and his coaching staff an early look at what works and what doesn't—the types of positives and negatives on display in South Beach Tuesday night. Here are three takeaways from the Heat's win over the Hornets in their preseason opener.

Big season ahead for Tyler Herro

It's been a long offseason for Tyler Herro after another summer came and went with his name in constant trade rumors. However, he's still a part of the Miami Heat and looks to be due for his best season yet offensively.

Fans got to see a taste of what's to come from him in the preseason opener, as Herro scored a team-high 22 points and reeled in five rebounds.

There was no doubt the Heat went to Herro early and often as a safety blanket with Jimmy Butler resting, but he's seen more efficient nights en route to 9-of-22 shooting. There were sights of game-time rust, which could've been expected since he hasn't played since Miami's final play-in game against the Chicago Bulls in mid-April.

With back-to-back seasons of averaging about 20 points per game, he's looking to build on that number and be a reliable scoring option alongside Butler and Bam Adebayo. Herro exited the game early with a bloody nose, but was able to return.

Thomas Bryant already making an impact

Bryant's acquisition is one that went under the radar for Miami amid the team's months-long chase of Lillard, but the veteran center's presence could pay dividends in 2023-24. The former Washington Wizard and Los Angeles Laker capitalized on every minute given and was all over the floor on Tuesday night.

TB block + outlet with the J-Rich slam = 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6M3OFNgGzW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 11, 2023

He finished the game with 15 points and eight rebounds in almost 19 minutes of play. Bryant was tough on the offensive glass and made Hornets defenders work, also staying active defensively. While at first the Heat's move to get Bryant was viewed as insurance up front behind Adebayo, Kevin Love and Orlando Robinson, he could make nightly contributions as a solid option off the bench.

Another dynamic Miami three-point shooter?

There's been a ton of notable three-point shooters for Miami in the past couple of years, whether it be Duncan Robinson or former player and now coach Wayne Ellington. Could Cole Swider be the Heat's next sharpshooting find? It sure seemed like it in the second half of Tuesday's game, when he tore the roof off Kaseya Center by scoring all of his 17 points.

While it was a preseason game, the crowd made it seem like it was a playoff game each time Swider hit a three. Especially in the moments where the Heat were down and they needed a huge basket, the ball went into the hot hand of Swider as he made three after three.

Miami Heat’s Cole Swider hits his fourth three pointer to give the team a 108-106 lead in the fourth. Crowd went insane. #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/sdxrVnMG0O — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 11, 2023

Again, there's only so much to glean from exhibition games. But if this happens on the regular during the preseason, Swider should be guaranteed a roster spot in the regular season.