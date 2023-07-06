Heat culture is represented by trusting players regardless of what number they landed on during the NBA Draft. Pat Riley has made it clear that what matters is what his players do after. Gabe Vincent has been entrenched in this system of trusting Coach Erik Spoelstra and his teammates like Jimmy Butler. It is sad to see him go but greener pastures are ahead for him in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gabe Vincent is officially heading to California to team up with Lebron James and Anthony Davis. The former Heat guard has meant a lot to the organization. He reciprocated the love for South Beach in an Instagram post that bid farewell.

“Foremost, I'd like to take a moment to thank the city of Miami and the entire Heat organization. You took a chance on an undrafted kid from Stockton, and together we made history. You embraced me and my family as your own, and for that alone, I'm eternally grateful. All the love and respect felt both on and off the floor is something I'll forever take with me. Nnamdi ❤️🖤,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (@iamgabevincent2)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adam Silver was not able to call his name on NBA Draft night. He worked his way up to gain the trust of both Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley. In the process, He formed ever-lasting bonds with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo among others.

The Lakers are getting a solid player that will fortify their rotation. However, Heat Nation can proudly say that he was a legend when he popped off against the Celtics, Sixers, and Bucks.