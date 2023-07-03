The Los Angeles Lakers wasted no time in NBA free agency as they kicked off their activity with the signing of now-former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent. This came out to the tune of a $33 million deal that will see the 27-year-old test his talents in LA for the next three years.

On Monday, Vincent was spotted supporting his new squad for its Summer League game. Incidentally, Gabe picked the perfect matchup to flex his new-found loyalty to the purple and gold as the Lakers took on none other than the Heat:

Former Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who recently signed with the Lakers is sitting courtside to support the Lakers Summer League squad against the Heat 💜💛 (via @JordanRichardSC)pic.twitter.com/gYFjP0FPuQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 3, 2023

While most of his former Heat teammates won't be on the Heat Summer League squad, I'm pretty sure that there will still be some familiar faces for Vincent. After all, he did spend the last four years of his career in Miami, so he certainly got to know a few guys from that squad.

Right now, though, Vincent is focused on doing what he can for his new team. The 6-foot-3 point guard balled out in his contract year last season and the Lakers rewarded him handsomely. Now that he's got his money, Vincent will now have to prove that he's worth every penny of it.

Unfortunately, some players end up losing their luster once they sign that big-money deal. Lakers fans are now hoping that this isn't the case for Vincent. In fact, Laker Nation expects him to take his game to another level now that he's playing alongside LeBron James and Co. Such is the pressure of repping the Lakers.