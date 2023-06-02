The last time the Miami Heat were in the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were two focal points of their roster, much like they are this year in the Finals. However, their second-best scorer that season was Goran Dragic.

Spending seven seasons in Miami, Dragic made a name for himself in Miami and he had some of the best years of his career wearing a Heat uniform. In fact, he made the one and only All-Star appearance of his career during the 2017-18 season with the Heat.

The veteran guard has spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks since leaving South Beach in 2021, but nearing the end of his career, Dragic may be having thoughts about a reunion. While appearing on 560 Sports WQAM in Miami, the former Heat guard talked about nearing retirement and the possibility of playing his final seasons with the Heat.

“I mean, look, how should I put it? I live here, my kids are here, so definitely if I am looking to finish my career, I mean, it would be a no-brainer to finish in Miami,” Dragic said. “This is my home. I spent an unbelievable seven years here. I love all the players, all the people in the front office… This is the city that I see myself in the future, so hell yeah, why not?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Currently in the midst of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, the Heat are not necessarily giving a lot of thought to who they could potentially target in free agency, but they will have at least one open roster spot.

Long-time big man Udonis Haslem has made it clear that this is his final season in the league and Dragic could very well fill his role as a veteran mentor on the end of Miami's bench. At 37-years-old, Dragic is nearing nearing the end of the line in his career and he is certainly an experienced player that could aid Miami's locker room and youth. Not to mention, he holds a strong relationship with some of the veterans on this team like Butler, Adebayo and even head coach Erik Spoelstra.

There will not be a demand for Dragic entering the offseason, so if the Heat are interested in having him in the same role as Haslem has held through the years, it appears as if the veteran guard will be extremely happy to be back.