Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin put together a forgettable performance in Saturday’s Game 3 against the New York Knicks. He scored just three points — on 0-for-3 shooting from the field, all from behind the three-point arc — and grabbed five rebounds in 23 minutes of playing time. Still, when Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and the Knicks re-visit the Kaseya Center on Monday night to play the Heat, every Heat fan will be dying to know: Is Caleb Martin playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Knicks?

Caleb Martin injury status vs. Knicks

The Heat have Martin listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a back contusion, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) is also questionable to play for Miami.

Caleb Martin, 27, is in his fourth year in the NBA and second as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 1.1 turnovers per game across 71 appearances this season (49 starts).

The former Nevada star rebounded the ball at a high level in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Martin’s 4.8 rebounds per game average was a career-high.

Expect the Heat to beat the Knicks at home on Monday night, regardless of if Martin is in the lineup. After all, the Heat have yet to lose a game at home this postseason, as they own a 3-0 home record. But with regard to the question, Is Caleb Martin playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Knicks, the answer is maybe.