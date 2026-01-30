After hiring Jesse Minter as head coach, it appears the Baltimore Ravens have closed in on a new offensive coordinator to call plays for Lamar Jackson next season. It's an intriguing hire, however, as the new OC is the same age as the club's star quarterback.

Reports indicate that the Ravens are hiring Declan Doyle, who was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears last season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Doyle will be calling plays in Baltimore, which is something he wasn't doing for the Bears. That means it is considered a promotion for Doyle, which is why he can leave and accept the job.

“ESPN sources: the Baltimore Ravens are hiring Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator. Doyle can leave because, in Baltimore, he will have play-calling responsibility. But new Ravens HC Jesse Minter now has someone to run Baltimore’s offense.”

Schefter also claims that Doyle and Jackson are both 29 years old. Doyle is the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL right now. This will be the first time in his career that he will be calling plays.

“New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and QB Lamar Jackson are both 29 years old.”

Doyle climbed the career ladder rather quickly. After serving as a student assistant for the Iowa Hawkeyes for three seasons, he earned his first coaching role in the NFL in 2019 as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. Declan Doyle maintained that role in New Orleans for several seasons before accepting the tight end coaching job with the Denver Broncos in 2023.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson brought Doyle in as his OC for the 2025-26 campaign. Although Doyle didn't call plays, he played a major role in helping Johnson formulate the offensive game plan each week. After a successful first year in Chicago, Declan Doyle now becomes the offensive coordinator and play caller for the Ravens under Jesse Minter.