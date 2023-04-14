Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Miami Heat will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In tournament on Friday. The Heat fell to the Hawks in a 116-105 loss at Kaseya Center, giving the Heat one last shot at the 8th seed in a game against Chicago. In a game that will determine whether Miami can start a playoff run, the question remains: Is Gabe Vincent playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Gabe Vincent’s injury status vs. Bulls

Gabe Vincent is listed as “questionable” with a right hip pointer.

Guard Kyle Lowry is “questionable” with left knee soreness. Forward Nikola Jovic is listed as “out” with back spasms.

Gabe Vincent is dealing with a hip injury he suffered in the Heat’s loss to the Hawks in the opening round of the Play-In tournament. He ended the game with six points, three rebounds and two assists in just under 24.5 minutes played, hitting two of his six shots from the 3-point line as he threw up confident attempts from the corners and the wings for a Miami team that finished with 11 made long-range shots on 34 attempts.

Lowry added 33 points against the Hawks, hitting 11 of his 16 shots in just over 32.5 minutes played.

Is Gabe Vincent playing tonight vs. the Bulls? The question can’t entirely be answered yet.

Gabe Vincent played in 68 games and started in 34 for the Heat during the 2022-23 season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. The 26-year-old guard scored a season-high 28 points against the Milwaukee Bucks during a 6-point win in January, hitting 10 of his 17 attempts as he led the Heat in scoring.

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is the only Chicago player on the NBA’s injury list. He is recorded as “out.”

The Heat will tip off against the Bulls at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday in the Kaseya Center. The game will be broadcasted on

TNT.