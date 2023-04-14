Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Miami Heat are taking the necessary precautions in case Diar DeRozan makes an appearance at the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament game vs the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. DeMar DeRozan’s daughter is not scheduled to be at the game, but the Heat are playing it safe rather than sorry, reports ESPN’s Jamal Collier.

Diar DeRozan went viral in the Bulls first-round play-in game vs. the Toronto Raptors for screaming during the Raptors’ free throws. It certainly had an impact, as the Raptors missed a season-high 18 free throws out of 36 attempts. Even Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gave Diar credit after the game.

While it looks like she will not be at Friday’s game, it is a funny measure to take by the Heat. After a lifeless showing in their first-round play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, they will look towards any edge they can get to ensure a better outcome.

The two sides definitely are coming in on opposite ends of the momentum spectrum. While the Heat played poorly from the tip on their way to a 116-105 loss, the Bulls came back from a 19 point deficit to stun the Raptors 109-105. As for Diar DeRozan, turns out all of those missed free throws were pretty crucial.

The NBA world now looks ahead to Friday night’s matchup between the Heat and Bulls to see who advances to the 2023 NBA Playoffs and gets a first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks. However the game pans out, the Heat are making sure not to lose because Diar DeRozan messes with them at the free-throw line.