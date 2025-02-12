As the Miami Heat take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, there is concern about the availability of star Tyler Herro. The Heat's first-time All-Star is dealing with a stomach illness that kept him out of Monday night's loss to the Boston Celtics.

Here's everything we know about Tyler Herro's injury and his playing status vs. the Thunder:

Tyler Herro injury status vs. Thunder

After Herro missed the Heat game Monday against Boston, he is listed as “questionable” for the contest in Oklahoma City with the aforementioned stomach illness. The 25-year-old woke up with the issue Monday while the same issue is happening with Jaime Jaquez Jr. who also missed the Celtics game.

Herro and Jaquez didn't travel with the team but are still listed as questionable as there is hope they can rejoin the team in the optimism both can play against the Thunder. His absence was dearly missed in the Heat's loss to the Celtics as head coach Erik Spoelstra detailed how decision-making and poor spacing led to the shaky performance.

“We're gonna have to work on it. You know, spacing, decision making, that's actually been two consistent games the last handful of weeks, and we're gonna go continue to work on it until, you know, we get more clarity confidence on what's working for us,” Spoelstra said after the game. “And there was times where it looked disjointed, obviously.”

Besides Herro being out, it was the debut of the Heat's new additions from the Jimmy Butler trade where Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell were in the starting lineup while Kyle Anderson came off the bench. After Wiggins had an 11-point performance in a frustrating shooting night, he expressed his excitement to play alongside Herro.

“It's going to be great, he's an All-Star for a reason,” Wiggins said. “In the games, he can score the ball, can create for other guys, he's a very tough matchup, so I'm excited to get on the floor with him.”

Miami is 25-26 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference before they take on the Thunder Wednesday.