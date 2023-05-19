Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are preparing for a massive opportunity in Game 2 vs. the Boston Celtics. They will have a chance to take a 2-0 lead before returning to Miami, which would put the Heat much more firmly in the driver’s seat than they already are. As Butler arrived to TD Garden, he looked to be in good spirits while being caught off guard by Ernie Johnson.

"Ran into a legend today, y'all saw that. He knows who I am!" Jimmy Butler was starstruck by Ernie Johnson 🤣🤩 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/JwFyWiIKT1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2023

“Y’all saw that! He know who I am!”

Jimmy Butler quips facetiously about how excited he is that Ernie Johnson recognized him in the tunnels. Of course, Jimmy Butler is proving to be one of the best players in the NBA this postseason, so it is no surprise that the legendary Johnson came up to say hello prior to Heat vs. Celtics Game 2.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Game 1, Jimmy Butler put the Heat on his back to the tune of 35 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 steals. It was a legendary stat line that led the Heat to a 123-116 victory over the Celtics, and put him in the same conversation as Michael Jordan.

On the opposite sidelines, the Boston Celtics need to play with a greater intensity if they want to avoid going down 2-0. When Game 1 reached the pivotal crunch-time minutes, the Heat were clearly the harder working team. Nevertheless, this has been an issue for the Celtics for a majority of the postseason.

Game 2 will probably be just as exciting as Game 1 and is another opportunity for the Heat to show the world they are for real. Given the interaction between Jimmy Butler and Ernie Johnson beforehand, the Heat can expect their star to play confidently all game long against the Celtics.