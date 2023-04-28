There are a lot of intriguing storylines going into the Eastern Conference Semifinals showdown between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. Legacy, a starving fan base, budding superstars and plenty of history that exists in this renewed rivalry that dates back to the late-1990s and early-2000s.

But one cannot forget about the history between two men on opposite sides of this impending war that has its first battle scheduled for Sunday 1 p.m. ET. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and Heat legend (that’s right legend) Jimmy Butler will forever be linked after sharing an NBA home two different times for a total of just over five years.

That does not sound like a particularly significant period of time, but Thibodeau witnessed and helped cultivate the evolution of a defensive wing into a two-way star who is ascending to even greater heights in these NBA Playoffs. He touched on their relationship and what it means in this high-stakes opposing matchup.

“Anyone that you’ve coached or been around, I always follow him and support him and want him to do well except when we play each other,” Thibodeau said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “I know what he’s about. He knows what we’re about. So let’s go. Let’s see what’s up.”

The two-time Coach of the Year holds his pupil in high regard, but there is no room for Windy City nostalgia in this series. Not with his Knicks squad navigating unfamiliar territory.

Thibodeau was Jimmy Butler’s first head coach on the Chicago Bulls from 2011-2015. They linked back up with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. It was a tumultuous union for both with with highs- first postseason berth in 14 years- and lows- infamous practice where Butler contentiously took on the starters in a tense scrimmage before being traded soon after.

That is all in the past, though. They have each publicly supported one another’s success, but immortality could ultimately be on the line in this series. Thibodeau is intent on showing the world that his hard-nosed style can lead to a championship while Butler stakes his claim as a bonafide great rather than just an “underrated star.”

The table is set for a lively reunion in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.