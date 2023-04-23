This first-round quarterfinals matchup between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks has been an overtly physical affair, and it has gone on to specifically impact the headline talents of the series. During Saturday’s Game 3, Heat star Jimmy Butler fell hard on his backside midway through the third period and was ultimately sent back to the club’s locker room for evaluation.

He would not manage to return to the game.

Though seeing Miami’s centerpiece go down and not return to action is certainly far from ideal, especially when considering his teammate Victor Oladipo also sustained a grueling injury during the contest, following the game Erik Spoelstra reported that Jimmy Butler was only held out for precautionary reasons and that, on his way back to the locker room, the wing gave his head coach a reassuring message.

“When he went back to the locker room, he said, `Hey, just give me a couple minutes. I’ll be ready to go,” Erik Spoelstra said on Jimmy Butler. “We pushed the lead to 20. I was going to insert him back into the game if it broke 15 but the second unit all night long gave us just a tremendous boost.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

From the time Jimmy Butler exited the game, the Heat went on a 33-29 run against the Bucks and, in turn, secured a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series against top-seeded Milwaukee.

Luckily, it appears he very well could be ready to try and help his club expand their series lead to 3-1 during Monday’s Game 4.

Through three games played thus far, Butler finds himself sporting tremendous averages of 30.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals while shooting a highly efficient 60.3% from the field and 66.7% from deep.