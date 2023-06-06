Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been public about his friendship with PSG star Neymar and encouraged the Brazilian superstar to attend the NBA Finals. Ahead of Game 3 vs. the Denver Nuggets, the two linked up to fulfill Butler's wish, via the NBA.

Reporter: "Your 1st Finals game in front of the home crowd, what's that gonna be like?" Jimmy Butler: "It's gonna be good, Neymar's here, so I'm gonna be warming up like this [imitates kicking a soccer ball]." 😅 Jimmy is hyped for Game 3 🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/dn0as7jcML — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2023

“I'm so happy for the city of Miami, for this organization…let's get this done at home.”

Jimmy Butler is keeping it light as he always does, joking that he will be warming up like a soccer player because Neymar will be in the building. Neymar himself posted a picture of the two hanging out in Miami, simply captioning it “My Guy.”

Ahead of Game 3, Jimmy Butler and the Heat are in a comfortable position after stealing Game 2 on the road and evening the series 1-1. With the chance to protect home court in Game 3 and Game 4 and potentially go up 3-1, the Heat could shock the NBA world and put themselves in prime position to win the NBA Finals.

It has been quite the historic run for the Heat, as the No. 8 seed barely made it into the 2023 NBA Playoffs after clawing their way out of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. Where they stand now is largely in thanks to Jimmy Butler, who has once again proven the existence of ‘Playoff Jimmy.' Although Butler denies it himself, there is no arguing that he has been an absolute animal in the postseason.

Game 3 will take place on Wednesday night in Miami and the NBA world will undoubtedly be tuned in. Look out for Neymar in attendance, as he will try to be Jimmy Butler's good luck charm in helping the Heat bring home a win.